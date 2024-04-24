BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
S&P 500 and Dow Jones rise after earnings
American stocks edged higher after a slew of corporate releases from corporations in the US. Tesla climbed more than 10% in extended trading after the company announced a renewed push into "more affordable" electric vehicle models. Visa and Texas Instruments jumped more than 2% and 6%, respectively, on the back of stronger-than-expected reports, underscoring a solid earnings season so far. S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite continued recovering from their recent losing streaks. The blue-chip Dow closed the session more than 260 points higher, or nearly 0.7%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each gained more than 1%.
S&P 500 and Dow Jones rise after earnings / Others
April 24, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us