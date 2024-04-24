April 24, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protests spread across US universities despite arrests
Pro-Palestinian protests have spread across several Ivy League and top–tier US universities since April 18, after Columbia University cancelled their 2024 Valedictorian’s speech because of her pro-Palestinian sentiments. The protests continue for the 6th day despite crackdowns from the police and university authorities. #Israel #US #Columbia #Harvard #Gaza
