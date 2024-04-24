WORLD
Jewish student calls anti-Semitism claims ‘distraction from Gaza genocide’
“This has all been a distraction because they don’t want us talking about the non-stop massacre of Gaza” Jared Kannel, a Jewish student taking part in the Gaza encampment at Columbia University, tells TRT World that he feels “100% safe” on campus and that US officials are trying to evade Israel’s war crimes by exclusively focusing on “anti-Semitism” on college campuses.
jewish student / Others
April 24, 2024
