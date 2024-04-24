WORLD
Kosovo, Serbia Clash at UN Security Council Meeting
It was a heated UN Security Council session called to discuss a report on Kosovo. Presidents of Kosovo and Serbia clashed over the status of ethnic Serbs in Kosovo's majority Serbian municipalities and many other issues. The UN report, presented this week, concluded that no progress has been made in the political dialogue in Kosovo in the last six months. President Vjosa Osmani accused Belgrade of preventing integration of Serbian minority in Kosovo's institutions. And President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbs in Kosovo have been persecuted and repressed by the government in Pristina. Their argument follows yet another failed local election in the north of Kosovo as local Serbs boycotted a vote. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
April 24, 2024
