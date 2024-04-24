TÜRKİYE
Türkiye slams US Human Rights report as politically motivated, biased
Ankara rejects allegations in the latest US report which includes unfounded accusations, 'erroneous information and prejudiced comments' regarding Türkiye, says Turkish foreign ministry.
April 24, 2024

Türkiye has dismissed the 2023 Human Rights Report by the US State Department, describing it as politically motivated and lacking credibility.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the country’s foreign ministry, shortly after the report was published on Monday, Türkiye reiterated its longstanding stance on the matter, denouncing the document for containing what it described as "unfounded allegations, erroneous information, and prejudiced comments" regarding the country.

"We once again emphasise that we do not give credit to this report, which was prepared based on allegations of unknown origin and discourses of circles affiliated with terrorist organisations yet another year," the statement said.

Inconsistency in terrorism-related issues

Despite the accusations in the report, Türkiye reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that the country remains resolute in its fight against terrorism, conducting counterterrorism operations solely in self-defence against terrorist elements.

Criticism was also directed at the United States for its perceived inconsistency in addressing terrorism-related issues.

"As an ally fully aware of the scope of our just and legitimate fight against all forms of terrorism, the United States' insistence on inconsistent claims that distort the facts is incomprehensible," it added.

RelatedUS 'continues to give' military training to YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria

Biased attitude toward Gaza

Moreover, Türkiye voiced deep concern over what it sees as the report's failure to adequately address ongoing human rights violations in Gaza.

Pointing to a biased approach of the report and underscoring the political motives behind it, Türkiye urged the United States to focus on its own human rights record and called for an end to partnerships with terrorist organisations.

The country also called for an end of what it described as a double-standard policy on human rights.

RelatedUS continues support for PKK/YPG terror group: Security source
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
