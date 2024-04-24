WORLD
1 MIN READ
How can we solve global food insecurity?
Food is a basic human necessity. Yet millions of people around the world don’t get enough or know when their next meal will come. How is this the reality in 2024? Guests: Anna Locke Senior Research Associate in the Global Risks and Resilience Programme at the Overseas Development Institute Ruth Oniang’o Editor-in-Chief at African Journal of Food and Agriculture and Founder at African Journal of Food and Agriculture Monika Tothova Senior Economist for the United Nations FAO Frederic Mousseau Policy Director at the Oakland Institute
How can we solve global food insecurity? / TRT World
April 24, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us