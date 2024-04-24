WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine aid bill clears US Senate ending months of deadlock
The passing of the much-delayed US aid package for Ukraine has been welcomed in Kiev. For months Ukraine’s armed forces have been running short of essential supplies, including air defence systems and artillery shells. That has allowed much better supplied Russian forces to make gains on the battlefield leading some to fear a possible Russian summer offensive. Some military supplies provided under the latest US deal could be on the frontline in days, others will take weeks if not months. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
US Congress passes Ukraine aid / Others
April 24, 2024
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us