WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mother rescues toddler from jaws of leopard in Zambia
The mother of the child noticed the predator pulling her child's head and she then started pulling the child from the animal until she was successful.
Mother rescues toddler from jaws of leopard in Zambia
The toddler wounded in a leopard attack is nursing serious wounds at Chilonga Mission General Hospital in Mpika District / Photo: AFP
April 25, 2024

A mother has rescued her two-year-old toddler from the jaws of a leopard in northern Zambia as one of Africa’s rich wildlife habitats recorded another fresh case of human-animal conflict.

The incident happened in a remote location called Nabwalya Chiefdom, a settlement around North Luangwa National Park, which is home to a significant population of Africa’s “Big Five” wild animals.

The toddler is nursing serious wounds at Chilonga Mission General Hospital in Mpika District, where Nabwalya is located. Her mother, Tidah Mubanga, said the attack happened while they were sleeping on their farm.

Mubanga said she noticed the predator pulling her child's head and that she then started pulling the child from the animal until she was successful.

Chilonga Mission General Hospital Medical Superintendent Bertin Kalengai said upon receiving the patient, the hospital was able to stop the bleeding and save the child's life, adding the victim was now out of danger and responding well to treatment.

Kalengai said this was the third case of wild animal attacks the hospital was handling from Nabwalya this year alone, the other two being crocodile bites, with both victims still recovering in the hospital.

Mpika District Commissioner David Siame visited the toddler Wednesday and in confirming the incident said he will work with the nation’s Department of National Parks and Wildlife to ensure that the attacks are stopped.

"I’m aware that our people are living in fear due to animal attacks, but the government has not turned the situation in Nabwalya a blind eye. We are working on measures to curb the attacks,” he added.

RelatedLeopard attacks on the rise in Kashmir
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us