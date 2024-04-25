April 25, 2024
China aims to reduce reliance on foreign chip technology
China is doubling down efforts to reduce reliance on foreign chip technology in response to trade curbs the US is imposing on its semiconductor industry. Western industry stakeholders warn the expansion of restrictions is driving Beijing to develop its own chip sector, and that it’s hurting their foothold in the market. Roland Smid reports.
