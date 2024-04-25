WORLD
2 MIN READ
UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods
UAE was hit by record rains on April 16 that brought parts of the Gulf country to a standstill, heavily flooding some neighbourhoods.
UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods
There have been "a very limited number of cases that showed some symptoms of being affected by the mixed water"/ Photo: Reuters
April 25, 2024

A small number of people in the United Arab Emirates have shown symptoms associated with contaminated water after heavy rains and floods, the health ministry said.

The statement, carried by the state news agency late on Wednesday, did not say exactly how many people had been affected or what exactly they were treated for.

There have been "a very limited number of cases that showed some symptoms of being affected by the mixed water" and they received hospital treatment, the ministry said.

It did not say what the water had been contaminated with.

The UAE was hit by record rains on April 16 that brought parts of the Gulf country to a standstill, heavily flooding some neighbourhoods, including in Dubai and northern cities.

Four people died in the floods.

Three workers from the Philippines died in heavy flooding in the United Arab Emirates.

Two women suffocated inside their vehicle during the flooding and one man died when his vehicle fell into a sinkhole, the Philippines' Department of Migrant Workers said.

Their deaths bring the toll to at least four after a 70-year-old man was swept away in his vehicle in Ras Al-Khaimah, another of the oil-rich Gulf state's seven emirates.

RelatedDubai airport diverts flights amid widespread flooding in UAE, Oman
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us