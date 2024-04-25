The Turkish Foreign Ministry has dismissed a resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, which recognised the events of 1915 a so-called "genocide," as null and void.

“Parliaments have no authority to interpret or pass a judgement on history,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It asserted that the resolution adopted on Wednesday goes against the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which stipulates that the crime can only be determined by a competent court.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's stance on the events of 1915 and called for a respectful and scholarly examination of history, free from political agendas.

Misrepresenting historical events

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected “one-sided” statements on the events of 1915 "that have been made to satisfy certain radical circles."

“These statements, which misrepresent historical events, also contradict international law. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has clearly stated that the events of 1915 are legitimate subject of debate," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye, on the events of 1915, says deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.