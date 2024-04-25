TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on 1915 events
Turkish Foreign Ministry stresses that parliaments lack the authority to interpret or make judgments on historical events.
Türkiye rejects Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on 1915 events
Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties. / Others
April 25, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has dismissed a resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, which recognised the events of 1915 a so-called "genocide," as null and void.

“Parliaments have no authority to interpret or pass a judgement on history,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It asserted that the resolution adopted on Wednesday goes against the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which stipulates that the crime can only be determined by a competent court.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's stance on the events of 1915 and called for a respectful and scholarly examination of history, free from political agendas.

RelatedTürkiye slams use of '1915 events' for political gains

Misrepresenting historical events

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected “one-sided” statements on the events of 1915 "that have been made to satisfy certain radical circles."

“These statements, which misrepresent historical events, also contradict international law. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has clearly stated that the events of 1915 are legitimate subject of debate," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye, on the events of 1915, says deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us