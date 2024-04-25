Australians, New Zealanders gather for Anzac Day in Canakkale

April 25th marks Anzac Day which was originally devised to honour the Australian and New Zealand army corps who fought in the Gallipoli campaign during the First World War. A dawn ceremony has been held in Türkiye at the exact place where troops landed in 1915 to launch their campaign. Asli Atbas reports from Anzac Cove in Canakkale.