Türkiye is ready to support Iraq on border safety systems, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has announced on Thursday.

Türkiye-Iraq relations were discussed in a broad framework during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Iraq visit on Monday, accompanied by the National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, security sources said as part of the briefing.

They also said common steps against terrorist organisations and their extensions, primarily PKK, as well as FETO and Daesh, were on the agenda.

“Agreements and understandings within the scope of cooperation in combating terrorism and security, along with other agreements related to these steps, were concluded.

"Negotiations with the Iraqi side continue regarding the establishment of the principles of the Security Joint Coordination Center to institutionalise and maintain cooperation in security, joint border security, and counterterrorism areas.

“We have also conveyed our readiness to provide support regarding border security systems to Iraq. In this context, they also came and examined our border security systems,” the sources added.

During the briefing, ministry spokesman Brig. Adm. Zeki Akturk stressed that a memorandum of understanding on military training cooperation and a protocol on education and cooperation in military health were signed to expand the scope of military training cooperation activities and elevate military relations to a more advanced level.

Related Türkiye arrests so-called Germany leader of PKK terror group

Akturk noted: "We aim for our countries to progress on a stronger footing in combating terrorism through cooperation that will become permanent” under the Memorandum of Understanding on the Strategic Framework that was signed during the Iraq visit.

Türkiye also welcomed Iraq’s decision to designate the PKK terrorist organisation as a “banned group,” he said, adding that the country also expects a development toward designating it as a "terrorist organisation."

Eurofighter issue 'good starting point' for joint work with Germany

The security sources expressed the hope that in the new period, discussions with Berlin would focus on collaborations rather than restrictions, saying: "For this purpose, we believe that the Eurofighter issue would be a good starting point, and we expect a positive approach from Germany."

“We consistently express that applying restrictions or sanctions among allies is not appropriate and goes against the spirit of alliance.

"Our expectation is that our allies make decisions in line with the spirit of the alliance and the common security perspective by lifting all overt and covert restrictions,” said the sources.

Related Türkiye strives to become fully independent in defence industry: Erdogan

Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Akturk reiterated that Türkiye's priority in the face of the Israeli attacks on Gaza is to stop the attacks and to establish a permanent ceasefire for regional peace as soon as possible.

“There can be no justification for the killing and displacement of innocent Palestinians, especially children. Both regional countries and the international community should raise their voices against this brutality, and should be mindful that this injustice and lawlessness could have repercussions worldwide,” he said.

Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations

Akturk said Turkish security forces “neutralised” 54 PKK/YPG terrorists in both northern Iraq and northern Syria, adding that a total of 802 terrorists have been neutralised, with 360 in Iraq and 442 in northern Syria, since the beginning of the year.

“As a result of our determined operations, two PKK terrorists who fled from hiding areas in northern Iraq surrendered to our border post in Habur on April 21,” he added.

Akturk also noted that 284 individuals, including six members of terrorist organisations, were nabbed while attempting to cross the border illegally over the past week, while 2,291 individuals were prevented from crossing the border.

“The number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since January 1, 2024, has risen to 2,769, and the number of individuals prevented from crossing the border has reached 48,596,” he said.

Related Türkiye to establish joint operations centre with Iraq: defence minister

Defence minister’s meetings

“The Turkish Armed Forces successfully carry out missions in many regions under bilateral relations and international missions, contributing significantly to regional and global peace and stability,” Akturk stressed, saying Turkish Defence Minister Guler on Wednesday received Ho Quang Tuan, the Vietnamese defence industry chief.

Guler also held a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles, and discussed defence and security matters, he added.