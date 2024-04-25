April 25, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
University students across US protest against Israel's brutal onslaught on Palestine's Gaza
Students at dozens of universities across the US have established tent encampments to demand an end to Israel's brutal onslaught on Palestine's Gaza and to pressure their universities to sever ties with firms and institutions that support Tel Aviv. The campus activism comes amid growing pro-Palestine protests across the country. #Israel #Gaza #UniversityProtests
University students across US protest against Israel's brutal onslaught on Palestine's Gaza
