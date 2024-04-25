Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kazakhstan’s visiting premier have discussed regional and global issues, Israel’s months-long attacks on Gaza, and developments in the region.

Erdogan received Olzhas Bektenov at the presidential complex on Thursday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

“The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan, regional and global issues, Israel's attacks on Gaza, and the recent situation in the region,” says the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

Underlining that the Israeli government is trying to escalate conflicts across the region, Erdogan stressed the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire and enhanced collaboration within the Organization of Turkic States to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“President Erdogan also stated that it is important to develop relations with Kazakhstan in counter-terrorism, the economy, and other areas, particularly the defence industry,” the directorate added.

Cooperation in mining and electricity

Türkiye will strengthen its cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fields of mining and electricity, said the country’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

Yilmaz attended a signing ceremony of the Intergovernmental Joint Economic Commission meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov.

“We will strengthen our cooperation in the fields of mining and electricity. We will take new steps in logistics and transportation, especially in the Central Corridor. We plan to sign an agreement in the maritime field,” Yilmaz said at the meeting.

He expressed hope that the commercial and economic ties between the countries will reach levels that reflect “brotherly relations” and grow even stronger as soon as possible.

Yilmaz added that they plan to increase cooperation in the field of regional development.

"Our goals include exchanging knowledge and experience, especially in smart cities, and holding business and investment forums in the regions of Kazakhstan,” he said.

Stressing that they continue relations with Kazakhstan on the basis of strategic cooperation, Yilmaz said the business forum and bilateral and inter-delegation meetings were completed “successfully, extremely productively, befitting brotherhood and friendship.”

At the ceremony, Yilmaz and Bektenov signed an Action Plan Protocol between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.​​​​​​​