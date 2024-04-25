April 25, 2024
New Yorker feeds Columbia students supporting Gaza
Sumaiya Bangee, a New Yorker chef, is this week bringing hundreds of meals for free to students camping at Columbia University and New School in solidarity with Gaza. She tells TRT World that she fundraised hundreds of dollars in support of the students and that dozens of residents and volunteers throughout the city sought to contribute in solidarity.
