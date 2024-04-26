April 26, 2024
USC cancels graduation ceremony after pro-Palestine protests
In the wake of pro-Palestine demonstrations on campus, the University of Southern California in Los Angeles has announced its main graduation ceremony will not be held. It's also banned rallies on its private campus. But after protestors were forcefully removed by the police, activists have now set up tents across town at UCLA. Martin Markovits reports.
