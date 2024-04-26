WORLD
Latin America's workforce growth slows to 2% annually
The number of people available for work in Latin America is in decline and is weaker compared to other emerging markets. Population growth and policies to address employment and productivity are key challenges for the region. Latin America's workforce expansion, which surged by nearly 50% pre-pandemic, is now going in the opposite direction. Demographic shifts are projected to dampen economic growth, with an average annual growth rate of about 2% over the next five years. That's below historical levels and weaker compared to other emerging markets in Europe and Asia.
April 26, 2024
