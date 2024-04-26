TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish court sentences perpetrator to life for Istanbul terror bombing
Court sentences six of the 20 defendants to aggravated life imprisonment for charges such, including disrupting the unity and integrity of the state and intentional murder, with prison terms ranging from 4 years to life.
Turkish court sentences perpetrator to life for Istanbul terror bombing
Albashir, identified by police as the perpetrator who planted the bomb, received a total of seven life sentences. / Photo: AA Archive
April 26, 2024

A Turkish court has handed down seven life sentences to Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian national, for her role in a 2022 terror bombing that resulted in the deaths of six people on Istanbul's Istiklal Street.

The attack, orchestrated by instructions from the PKK/YPG, also left approximately 100 individuals injured in the busy street crowded with shoppers and tourists.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises key PKK/KCK operative, mastermind of Istiklal bombing

Albashir, identified by police as the perpetrator who planted the bomb, received a total of seven life sentences.

The court's ruling on Friday involved more than 30 other defendants. While four were released from prison, the court ordered 10 defendants to be tried separately due to their unavailability.

Among the 20 defendants sentenced, six received aggravated life imprisonment for charges including "disrupting the unity and integrity of the state" and "intentional murder," with prison terms ranging from 4 years to life.

Related‘We stand tall’: Istanbul's Istiklal recovers after deadly attack

The PKK, recognised as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has conducted a nearly 40-year terror campaign against the country, resulting in the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and infants. The YPG serves as the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Since 2016, Ankara has initiated a series of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria – including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019) – aimed at thwarting the establishment of a terror corridor and facilitating the peaceful settlement of residents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us