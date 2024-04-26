Archaeologists in Mediterranean Türkiye are unearthing an ancient stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

A total of 25% of the underground stadium in the ancient city of Sillyon in Serik in the coastal Antalya province has been unearthed, according to the excavation team.

The ancient city, which was built on a high hill, boasts various structures from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras through the millennia.

A team of 40 people continues to work to reveal the history of the region and open the area to tourism.

Murat Taskiran, the head of the excavation team from Pamukkale University, told Anadolu that the stadium is 254 meters (833 feet) long and 48 meters (157 ft) wide.

"We started excavation of the stadium in 2022. The stadium was built along the western slope of the city,” he said.

Taskiran added that the historical building, which has a capacity of 10,000 people, stands out among regional stadiums with its large capacity, shape, and size.

"Based on the materials unearthed from the area, we can say that construction of the stadium started in the 1st century after Christ and that it was used until the fifth century CE," he said.

They not only carried out excavations in the area, but also restoration and conservation work, he said.