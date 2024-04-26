TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Wonders of ancient stadium in Mediterranean Türkiye being unearthed
Sillyon Stadium with capacity of 10,000 people is located in coastal province of Antalya.
Wonders of ancient stadium in Mediterranean Türkiye being unearthed
The ancient city, which was built on a high hill, boasts various structures from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras through the millennia. / Photo: AA
April 26, 2024

Archaeologists in Mediterranean Türkiye are unearthing an ancient stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators.

A total of 25% of the underground stadium in the ancient city of Sillyon in Serik in the coastal Antalya province has been unearthed, according to the excavation team.

The ancient city, which was built on a high hill, boasts various structures from the Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman eras through the millennia.

A team of 40 people continues to work to reveal the history of the region and open the area to tourism.

Murat Taskiran, the head of the excavation team from Pamukkale University, told Anadolu that the stadium is 254 meters (833 feet) long and 48 meters (157 ft) wide.

"We started excavation of the stadium in 2022. The stadium was built along the western slope of the city,” he said.

Taskiran added that the historical building, which has a capacity of 10,000 people, stands out among regional stadiums with its large capacity, shape, and size.

"Based on the materials unearthed from the area, we can say that construction of the stadium started in the 1st century after Christ and that it was used until the fifth century CE," he said.

They not only carried out excavations in the area, but also restoration and conservation work, he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us