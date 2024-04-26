WORLD
UN's Libya Envoy Quits Saying Oil-Rich Country Stuck In Deadlock
The UN’s special envoy to Libya, Abdoulayi Bathily, handed in his resignation last week after just 18 months at the job. Citing libya’s chaotic political situation, he is the third UN envoy to quit over the last four years. Bathily was particularly harsh on, what he called, Libya's self-centered politicians who have failed to hold elections, originally set for 2021. Ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine have overshadowed the dire situation in Libya. Battling factions in the east and west have reached a dead end. Home to Africa's largest reserves of oil, the country's crucial cash lifeline has been frequently disrupted by clashes. During his last visit to Tripoli, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the importance of breaking the current impasse. Ankara's recent rapprochement with the eastern government's main foreign backer, Egypt, raised hopes that the deadlock could be broken. But has the political stalemate deepened across Libya, and will the UN's next envoy be able to change anything? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ferhat Polat Researcher at University of Exeter Barah Mikail Associate Professor at Saint-Louis University
ST THUMBNAIL LIBYA / TRT World
April 26, 2024
