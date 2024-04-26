WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Makes Türkiye’s Health Industry So Attractive to Global Tourists?
Every year, Turkiye draws millions of travelers looking to visit its pristine beaches and countless historic sites. But in recent years, the country has witnessed an influx of a different type - those seeking medical treatment. From every type of cosmetic procedure, to life-saving treatments, Turkyie is hoping to become one of the leading destinations for those looking for medical care. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guest: Dr Emin Cakmak Chairman at Turkish Healthcare Travel Council
ST THUMBNAIL HEALTH / TRT World
April 26, 2024
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us