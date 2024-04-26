Under the slogan "The Place Where People Matter," TRT Español aims to merge two cultural spheres with an independent news vision, presenting global events with a unique perspective.

The launch ceremony on Friday was attended by numerous journalists and executives from media institutions spanning various Spanish-speaking countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Bolivia.

Moreover, 40 Latin American and Spanish students currently studying in Türkiye were also in attendance, representing diverse regions of the Spanish-speaking world at the launch ceremony.

Originally from Ecuador and residing in Türkiye for the past six years to study, Elisa Moreno was one of them.

"TRT Español represents a significant bridge between two cultures because despite our differences, we share many similarities.”

"So it's very important that Türkiye should showcase to the Spanish-speaking world what we cannot typically access. We're accustomed to the media always reflecting a Western perspective. Therefore, it's beneficial that we now have the opportunity to see things from this side of the world translated into Spanish.”

‘Feeling at home in Türkiye’

TRT Español not only aims to inform but also promote cultural exchange, mutual respect, and cooperation on various fronts.

Asked about what future TRT Español could have in the Spanish-speaking world, Luis Manuel Pina Colmenares, a 26-year-old journalist from Venezuela, says: “We needed one channel to unite us with the same information. And step by step, I believe we are building this."

Pina says she feels at home in Istanbul, thanks to many similarities she has noticed between Turkish and Venezuelan culture.

"The fact that news is presented from the Turkish perspective will certainly make a difference."

Türkiye’s coverage

Natalia Rango, 34 years old, who has been living in Türkiye for seven and a half years, describes the launch as a “significant step forward”, especially since TRT has already established digital platforms in other important languages such as French, German, Russian, Persian and several languages of the Balkans and the African continent.

“But this one (TRT Español) was missing. So it's truly exciting for expats like us from those countries to have such a platform," Rango says.

With TRT Español, she says it will be easier for people in Spanish-speaking nations to know what's happening in their part of the world from those “who actually live there”.

“This initiative is vital for bridging the gap and opening the eyes of many. If we don't see it, we don't know it exists, but now we will be able to see it in our own language, which will have a significant impact,” she adds.

Johnny, a student of international relations from Colombia, says the US-based media outlets often fail to effectively portray the ground reality of the Spanish-speaking world.

“US media coverage often reflects only its own interests. If it aligns with their agenda, they'll show it; if not, they won't bother,” he says.

“With TRT Español, I hope we can showcase the value of the oriental world and how Türkiye can foster genuine intercultural exchange. It's crucial to broaden perspectives beyond the dominant US-centric view and embrace diverse viewpoints, covering both Türkiye and the Spanish-speaking world."

‘Closer than we think’

Türkiye already had an established soft power and influence across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Plenty of Turkish series enjoy a huge fan base in Spanish-speaking countries, given the existing cultural affinity with Türkiye.

Asun Gomez Bueno, a journalist from Spain working for the Spanish public television RTVE, expresses, "I believe Turkish and Spanish people are closer than we think, which is why Turkish series are incredibly powerful and popular in Spain. The more we understand each other, the stronger our bond becomes. So, I believe that, fundamentally, we are closer than we previously imagined."

Moreno shared similar viewpoints, saying Turkish society and societies of Spanish-speaking countries are “deeply rooted in family values.”

“Both Turkish and Latin American TV series often revolve around family dynamics and how they navigate various challenges. Whether it's historical dramas depicting the evolution of a family over time or contemporary narratives, we find resonance with our own cultural heritage.”

“In Latin America, family-centric societies are predominant, mirroring the themes portrayed in Turkish series. It's truly remarkable to witness such parallels between two seemingly distant corners of the world."

Nicolas Schonfeld, the executive director of TAL Television America Latina, the union of Latin American public broadcasters, says that the TRT initiative will help the people of Latin America understand Türkiye and “this significant part of the world”.

“I see this as the beginning of a new era of understanding."