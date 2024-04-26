TÜRKİYE
"Social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting President Erdogan is a banal statement that is devoid of any seriousness," says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye slams Israel’s social media post, calls it ‘banal’
The ministry stressed that all members of the Israeli government would "be brought to justice" for their actions.  / Photo: AA
April 26, 2024

Türkiye has slammed a recent social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "banal."

"The social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting President Erdogan is a banal statement that is devoid of any seriousness," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday. 

"Targeting President Erdogan, who expressed the facts in all their nakedness, in this way is an indication of the state of mind of the Israeli government,” the statement added.

The ministry stressed that all members of the Israeli government would "be brought to justice" for their actions. 

The statement also reiterated Türkiye’s unwavering support for the "Palestinian people," vowing to "continue to speak out boldly and loudly against Israel's oppression."

RelatedTürkiye views Israel-Palestine dispute as oppressor-oppressed conflict

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people and took nearly 250 as hostages.

Besides killing more than 34,000 Palestinians since then, the Israeli military offensive has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

