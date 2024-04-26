Antony Blinken wraps China visit following meetings with leaders

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday. Relations between the US and China have been strained over couple of issues including Beijing's support for Russia, and its aggressive posture in the South China Sea and trade competition. President Xi told Blinken, the two countries should be partners, not rivals while Blinken said they should communicate more clearly to avoid miscalculations. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.