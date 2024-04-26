Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's scheduled visit to the United States on May 9 has been postponed to a later date due to scheduling conflicts, Turkish foreign ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said.

The visit was expected to involve discussions on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the Israeli war on Gaza, and efforts to enhance cooperation between Ankara and Washington.

Keceli highlighted that Türkiye and the US will continue their high-level dialogue in bilateral relations.