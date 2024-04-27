WORLD
Thousands protest across Australia over violence against women
The rallies were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days this year.
Violence against women is an "epidemic" in Australia, PM Anthony Albanese says. / Photo: Reuters
April 27, 2024

Violence against women is an "epidemic" in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said, as thousands attended rallies in Sydney and other major Australian cities urging tougher laws against violence.

The rallies on Saturday were spurred by a wave of violence against women that the government says has seen a woman killed every four days this year.

The rallies also followed a mass stabbing in Sydney this month that killed six people, including five women.

Protesters demanding stronger criminal laws gathered in Sydney, capital of New South Wales state, for a rally and then a march that closed city streets.

Some protesters carried signs that read "Respect" and "No More Violence".

In South Australia's capital Adelaide, it was estimated around 3,000 people rallied at the city's parliament building.

Albanese takes part

Prime Minister Albanese said he would be part of a rally in the national capital Canberra on Sunday.

"I will walk with women across Australia to say enough is enough," Albanese said on social media platform X.

In Adel aide, Greens Party Senator Sarah Hanson-Young said "a national emergency response" was needed to tackle the issue.

"Women are sick and tired of being told 'yes it's bad but there's not much we can do,'" Hanson-Young said, according to a spokesperson.

Similar protests were scheduled across the weekend in state capitals Perth, Western Australia; Melbourne, Victoria; Hobart, Tasmania; and Brisbane, Queensland.

Violence against women is an ongoing issue in Australia, a nation of 26 million. In 2021, tens of thousands rallied over allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct in some of the nation's highest political offices.

