WORLD
1 MIN READ
Palestinians leave Rafah ahead of looming Israeli ground invasion
Eight Palestinians have been killed and 30 wounded in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza. An airstrike targeted a home in the camp killing four including a baby. A separate strike on another house killed an additional four Palestinians. Two others were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood in the south of the enclave. Ahmad el Shehabi reports.
Israeli Airstrikes: Innocents Lost / Others
April 27, 2024
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us