WORLD
How do Christian Zionists use the 'Gog-Magog' prophecy to support Israel?
Christian Evangelicals have recently been employing the "Gog-Magog" prophecy to bolster support for Israel due to the movement's conviction that the return of Jesus Christ hinges upon Israel's fate. Linked with Christian Zionism, this theological stance holds profound implications, bridging spiritual beliefs with real-world diplomacy. This prophecy shapes the Evangelical narrative, fueling steadfast advocacy for Israel's place in the world.
What does the "Gog-Magog" prophecy have to do with Evangelical Zionists' support for Israel?
April 27, 2024
