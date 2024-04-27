TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish boxer secures third consecutive European championship title
Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu defeats Russian opponent to win the gold medal in the Women’s Boxing Championships’ 52 kg final in Serbia's capital Belgrade.
Turkish boxer secures third consecutive European championship title
Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Türkiye takes the first place of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships flyweight (52 kg) matches in Belgrade. / Photo: AA
April 27, 2024

Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu has become the European champion for the 3rd time in a row.

Cakiroglu defeated on Saturday Anastasia Kool from Russia to win the gold medal in the Women’s Boxing Championships’ 52 kg final in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Having two golds at European Championship events, the 27-year-old previously bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a gold in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.

Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Türkiye takes the first place while Anastasiia Kool of Russia takes the second and Venelina Poptoleva of Bulgaria and Dragana Jovanovic of Serbia the third places of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships flyweight (52 kg) matches in Belgrade, Serbia on.

Türkiye's Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Askin Bak, congratulated her in a social media post on X.

"We are proud. Buse Naz Cakiroglu is European Champion!" the minister said.

RelatedTurkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu wins European championship
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us