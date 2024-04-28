April 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Could famine in Gaza harm health of Palestinian future generations?
One of the most intense famines in decades is looming in Palestine's Gaza. Studies on history's great famines show that health consequences of starvation are not limited to those who experience it firsthand, but may harm the health of subsequent generations. Could Tel Aviv's ongoing onslaught and siege have an impact on unborn Palestinians?
Could famine in Gaza harm health of Palestinian future generations? / Others
Explore