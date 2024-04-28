TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRNC rejects Greek Cypriot media claims, saying no meeting proposal by UN
Statements in the Greek Cypriot media claiming that the Turkish side has abandoned the two-state solution are entirely the product of its leadership's imagination, the Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry said.
TRNC rejects Greek Cypriot media claims, saying no meeting proposal by UN
"Greek Cypriot leadership arranged false news in the media, attempting to "appear as a 'demanding party' in the international community regarding the Cyprus issue," the ministry said. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 28, 2024

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has denied Greek Cypriot media allegations about a "UN proposal for a new solution.”

It said on Saturday that no official meeting proposal had been conveyed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Foreign Ministry denied allegations in Greek Cypriot media that claimed Guterres presented a “new solution” proposal in Cyprus but the Turkish side rejected it — abandoning the two-state solution, and thus changes occurred in the conditions demanded.

The ministry's statement noted that "Greek Cypriot leadership arranged false news in the media about "the National Council meeting of the Greek Cypriot Administration," attempting to "appear as a 'demanding party' in the international community regarding the Cyprus issue."

The statement also clarified that no other work has been conducted apart from the process led by the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar in Cyprus.

RelatedTurkish Cypriots protest UNFICYP, chanting 'not peacekeepers but occupiers'

Commitment to sovereign equality, equal int'l status

It added that Greek Cypriot media statements claiming that "the Turkish side only mentions 'sovereign equality' instead of a two-state solution," are entirely the product of the Greek Cypriot leadership's imagination.

It emphasized that the reaffirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side is a prerequisite for formal negotiations.

"The UN Secretary-General has not provided an official meeting proposal, so the claims that Turkish Cypriots rejected the UN's unofficial tripartite or five-party conference proposal suggested by the UN while the Greek Cypriot accepted it, are baseless," it noted.

RelatedTRNC president conveys frustrations to UN chief over embargoes
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us