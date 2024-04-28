The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has denied Greek Cypriot media allegations about a "UN proposal for a new solution.”

It said on Saturday that no official meeting proposal had been conveyed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Foreign Ministry denied allegations in Greek Cypriot media that claimed Guterres presented a “new solution” proposal in Cyprus but the Turkish side rejected it — abandoning the two-state solution, and thus changes occurred in the conditions demanded.

The ministry's statement noted that "Greek Cypriot leadership arranged false news in the media about "the National Council meeting of the Greek Cypriot Administration," attempting to "appear as a 'demanding party' in the international community regarding the Cyprus issue."

The statement also clarified that no other work has been conducted apart from the process led by the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar in Cyprus.

Commitment to sovereign equality, equal int'l status

It added that Greek Cypriot media statements claiming that "the Turkish side only mentions 'sovereign equality' instead of a two-state solution," are entirely the product of the Greek Cypriot leadership's imagination.

It emphasized that the reaffirmation of the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot side is a prerequisite for formal negotiations.

"The UN Secretary-General has not provided an official meeting proposal, so the claims that Turkish Cypriots rejected the UN's unofficial tripartite or five-party conference proposal suggested by the UN while the Greek Cypriot accepted it, are baseless," it noted.