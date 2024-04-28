WORLD
Over 500 illegal Israeli settlers storm East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque
Right-wing Israeli extremist groups have previously called for widespread incursions into the mosque on the occasion of Passover.
Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. / Photo: AA
April 28, 2024

More than 500 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the flashpoint of Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Passover holiday.

"More than 500 settlers stormed Al Aqsa from the Mugharbah Gate and carried out provocative rounds and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards," the Islamic Endowments Authority in Jerusalem said in a statement on Sunday.

The authority added that the settlers' incursions were carried out under the protection of police, who tightened military measures at the gates of the Old City and Al Aqsa Mosque.

Settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque are expected to continue until afternoon prayers on Sunday, it added.

Since the first day of Passover, which began on Monday evening and lasts a week, hundreds of illegal Jewish settlers have been storming the Al Aqsa Mosque complex daily under tight police measures, causing severe tensions in various parts of the occupied East Jerusalem's Old City.

On Thursday, nearly 1,700 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in groups to celebrate Passover, the Islamic Endowments Authority in Jerusalem had said.

Right-wing Israeli extremist groups have previously called for widespread incursions into the mosque on the occasion of Passover.

Palestinians accuse Israel of taking rapid measures to Judaize Jerusalem, including the Al Aqsa Mosque, and erase its Islamic identity.

Passover, which commemorates the Israelites' exodus from Egypt during the time of Prophet Moses, is considered one of the most important holidays on the Jewish religious calendar.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the flashpoint compound on an almost daily basis with the exception of Fridays and Saturdays.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
