Israeli FM says a hostage deal would suspend Rafah incursion

A Hamas delegation is preparing to head to Cairo to join ceasefire talks, amid concerns an Israel assault on Rafah may be just days away. Israel's foreign minister has said the Rafah plans could be suspended, if the remaining hostages in Gaza are freed. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has told world leaders meeting in Saudi Arabia that only the US has the power to stop an attack on Rafah. Priyanka Navani reports.