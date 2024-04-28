TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Calm restored in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah, monitoring region: Türkiye
Following a drone attack on a gas field in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah killing three workers, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman assures that the situation appears to be calm at the moment.
The Khor Mor gas field is operated by Dana Gas, a natural gas company based in the UAE. / Photo: Flicker/@sludgeulper / Others
April 28, 2024

Türkiye has said that the situation in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah appears to be calm after a security incident there.

“Security problems arose in the Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah city, Iraq, last Friday. The situation appears to be calm at the moment,” Oncu Keceli, the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said on X on Sunday.

On Friday, three employees were killed in a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, according to Chamchamal's Governor Remk Ramadan.

Providing necessary support

The Khor Mor gas field is operated by Dana Gas, a natural gas company based in the UAE.

Keceli said that Turkish companies are also involved in the natural gas power plant project in Khor Mor.

“Upon learning that our citizens working in these companies requested evacuation, our Erbil Consulate General stepped in and provided the necessary support and guidance,” he added.

The spokesman added that "developments in the region" are being "closely" monitored.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
