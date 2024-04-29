April 29, 2024
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Pakistan pushes for economic recovery as IMF set to clear loan
Pakistan's rocky road to economic recovery is set to clear a key benchmark as the IMF meets to approve $1.1B as part of an ongoing relief package. It's a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s economic indicators are showing positive signs, and affirmed his committment to privatising loss-making public corporations. Kamran Yousuf has more.
Pakistan pushes for economic recovery as IMF set to clear loan / Others
Explore