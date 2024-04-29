WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nine far-right group members face trial in Germany over 'coup plot'
The alleged plot is the most high-profile recent case of far-right violence, which officials say has grown to become the biggest extremist threat in Germany.
Nine far-right group members face trial in Germany over 'coup plot'
The suspects are accused of having participated in the "military arm" of the organisation / Photo: AP
April 29, 2024

The first members of a far-right group that allegedly plotted to attack the German parliament and overthrow the government will go on trial in Stuttgart.

Nine suspected participants in the coup plot will take the stand in the first set of proceedings to open in the sprawling court case on Monday, split among three courts in three cities.

The suspects are accused of having participated in the "military arm" of the organisation led by the minor aristocrat and businessman Prince Heinrich XIII Reuss.

The organisation was an eclectic mix of characters and included, among others, a former special forces soldier, a former far-right MP, an astrologer, and a well-known chef.

Reuss, along with other suspected senior members of the group, will face trial in the second of the three cases, in Frankfurt in late May.

The group aimed to install him as head of state after its planned takeover.

The alleged plotters espoused a mix of "conspiracy myths" drawn from the global QAnon movement and the German Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) scene, according to prosecutors.

RelatedA German minister has called for civil defence lessons in school. But why?

'Hatred of democracy'

The Reichsbuerger movement includes right-wing extremists and gun enthusiasts who reject the legitimacy of the modern German republic.

Its followers generally believe in the continued existence of the pre-World War I German Reich, or empire, under a monarchy, and several groups have declared their own states.

Such Reichsbuerger groups were driven by "hatred of our democracy", Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Berlin on Sunday.

"We will continue our tough approach until we have fully exposed and dismantled militant 'Reichsbuerger' structures," she added.

According to investigators, Reuss's group shared a belief that Germany was run by members of a "deep state" and that the country could be liberated with the help of a secret international alliance.

The nine men to stand trial in Stuttgart are accused by prosecutors of preparing a "treasonous undertaking" as part of the Reichsbuerger plot.

Police swooped in to arrest most of the group in raids across Germany in December 2022 and the charges were brought at the end of last year.

Proceedings in Stuttgart are set to continue until early 2025.

RelatedFormer German MP among far-right group accused of coup plotting
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us