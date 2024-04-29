April 29, 2024
Ukraine: Has the US aid package come too late?
Ukraine will finally receive a 61 billion dollar US aid package. It’s taken six months to get through Congress. Even with a cash injection - can Ukraine continue to defend against advancing Russian forces? Guests: Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst Christopher Weafer Founding Partner of Macro-Advisory Evgeny Popov MP for the United Russia Party
Ukraine $61B aid deal / TRT World
