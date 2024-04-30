WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several killed in mosque attack in western Afghanistan
Locals say the mosque served the minority Shia community in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city, and the imam and a three-year-old child were among those killed.
Several killed in mosque attack in western Afghanistan
Local Taliban officials have not yet commented on the incident and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. / Photo: AP
April 30, 2024

At least six people have been killed and several others injured in an attack on a mosque in western Afghanistan, local media reported.

Unknown gunmen targeted worshipers at a Shia mosque in the Andisheh town of Guzara, also known as Gozareh district of Herat province, during evening prayers on Monday, Tolo News reported.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said around 9:00 pm (1630 GMT) "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district.

"Six civilians were martyred and one civilian was injured," he wrote on social media platform X early Tuesday morning.

Locals said the mosque served the minority Shia community in a district just south of the provincial capital of Herat city, and the imam and a three-year-old child were among those killed.

They also said a team of three gunmen staged the attack, contradicting the official account.

"One of them was outside and two of them came inside the mosque, shooting the worshippers," said 60-year-old Ibrahim Akhlaqi, the brother of the slain imam.

"It was in the middle of the prayers."

Local Taliban officials have not yet commented on the incident and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Herat is the third-biggest city located near the border with Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul condemned the attack on the mosque.

RelatedSenior cleric among several killed in Afghan mosque blast
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us