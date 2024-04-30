US: Five Israeli army units committed human rights violations

A US State Department investigation has found that five Israeli military units committed gross human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, well before the start of the war in Gaza. The United States has found five units of the Israeli security forces responsible for gross violations of human rights The US State Department says the findings relate to individual incidents in occupied Palestinian territories outside Gaza, before the current war, but says the units will continue to receive American military assistance. Washington says Tel Aviv took corrective action on four of the five units, so they won’t be sanctioned. The finding comes at a time when Israel is facing increased scrutiny over its military conduct in Gaza. Daniel Padwick reports.