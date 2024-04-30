The 39-year-old Humza Yousaf, who made history as the first Asian and Muslim to become Scotland’s leader, resigned on Monday.

His year-long tenure as the First Minister ended after he abruptly dissolved the power-sharing agreement of his Scottish National Party (SNP) with the Scottish Greens last week, a move that threatened to bring a no-confidence vote against him in the parliament.

While his time in office was marked by dwindling support for his pro-independence party, Yousaf made a lot of followers around the world by taking a stand against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Young Scots see Yousaf as a victim of their country’s fragmented political landscape.

They fear his departure has dented their hopes and dreams. But some of his supporters also point out his failure in fulfilling his campaign promise of improving the lives of working class people, dragging feet on Scotland's carbon emissions target, and his inability to effectively campaign for independence.

A flash in the pan

Yousaf became First Minister last year in March, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon, who surprised many with her resignation citing exhaustion after eight years in office.

In a contest revealing rifts within the party between left-wing and right-wing factions, Yousaf's victory initially positioned him as a hopeful figure capable of uniting not just the SNP but also the Scottish Parliament.

However, it wasn't long before it became apparent that he was far from achieving this aim.

“Yousaf’s tearing up of the Bute House agreement was tactically stupid, an act of political suicide,” says Jamie O’Rourke, a 22-year-old literature and philosophy student in Glasgow.

“In the face of racist abuse he has faced throughout his time as First Minister, Yousaf has my full solidarity. Politically, however, he and his party have proven themselves weak and unable to bring about meaningful change,” he tells TRT World.

It's not entirely his fault though, Jamie adds, "as the SNP as a party seems incapable of challenging Westminster, achieving independence, or enhancing the lives of working-class people in Scotland."

Despite Yousaf’s clear and bold stance on Palestine, 28-year-old Ben Alexander believes that the Pakistani-origin First Minister lacked the courage to introduce innovative progressive policies.

“He didn't have the charm that a popular politician utilises to captivate people for change,” Ben tells TRT World.

"I do think his departure was too abrupt, and he didn't put up much of a fight.”

Having a Muslim and a migrant-origin First Minister for the first time sent a wave of excitement among Scottish Muslims - at least for a little while.

For Kasim Rasul, a 28-year-old Scottish Muslim, it was reassuring to see that despite the widespread misperceptions about Islam that linger in Scottish society, a Muslim was entrusted with a significant position.

“However, the decisions he made led to a very brief tenure in leadership, ultimately disappointing many Scottish Muslims,” he tells TRT World.

No independence?

A string of challenges within the SNP, the leading pro-independence party in the Scottish Parliament, coupled with Yousaf's turbulent year in office, may have also weakened the movement to break away from the United Kingdom.

The investigations into the party’s funding and finances have tarnished the SNP's reputation, and the recent developments such as the unexpected ending of the coalition with Scottish Greens followed by Yousaf’s resignation have dented the aspirations of the youth for independence, Ben believes.

"It does not shake my desire for an independent Scotland, but I do think this will hurt the cause in the short term,” he says.

Kasim Rasul also says that the SNP's damaged image has made the prospect of securing another independence referendum vote less likely.

Others, however, contend that the resignation will not diminish support for independence among Scottish voters but may instead push them away from the party.

Jamie says people were backing the idea of independence even when Nicola Sturgeon resigned and the embezzlement accusations hit the SNP.

Young Scots turn to alternatives

The series of tumultuous political events, including Brexit despite Scots voting to remain in the EU, the global pandemic, and the resignation of two consecutive first ministers amid corruption cases, has created a distaste among young Scots for the politics.

"The individuals who are selected, including Humza Yousaf and his successor, are not people the Scottish populace directly voted for. Actually, we have no voice in the decisions being made," says Kasim.

Consequently, there is a growing trend among Scottish voters, especially the youth, to distance themselves from the SNP and other mainstream parties.

Jamie, the 22-year-old Scottish Socialist Party activist, believes recent events have prompted young people to turn towards socialist organisations advocating for genuine, transformative change, unlike the mainstream parties.

He thinks that Israel’s bloody war on Gaza that has been ongoing for 7 months now, has politicised a whole generation of young people and, despite Yousaf’s personal condemnation of the genocide, the youth are furious at the part their country has played in supporting Israel through arms sales.

Ben, on the other hand, thinks that even though some young people might be turning to socialist organisations, as they advocate for independence and environmental protection, they are more radical than mainstream parties and have only a small fraction of the vote.

“Some young voters, particularly those with liberal leanings, may lean towards the Scottish Labour Party. It still presents a viable alternative to the conservative party because of its socialist origins,” he says.