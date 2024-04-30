April 30, 2024
African leaders seek $120B in 2024 to fight climate change
Adverse weather like the one in Kenya is what is pushing African leaders to seek for increase in the International Development Association, or IDA, funding to $120 billion in 2024, to address development challenges and climate change. They've highlighted the continent's need for sustainable growth, and are urging global support for concessional financing.
