Civilian tortured to death by YPG terrorists in Syria: rights watchdog
Syrian Network for Human Rights condemns killing of Hayro al Shilash.
The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA Archive
April 30, 2024

The PKK/YPG terror group has reportedly tortured and killed a civilian it had detained in the Manbij district of Syria.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) in a statement on Tuesday said terrorists affiliated with the PKK/YPG opened fire April 25 on Hayro al Shilash in the occupied town of Manbij.

The PKK/YPG detained Shilash, 44, who was injured in the attack and informed his family of his death on April 27, it said.

The statement emphasised that Shilash was in good health before being detained but during his captivity, he suffered from "brutal" torture, leading to his deteriorating health and eventual death.

SNHR condemned the killing by PKK/YPG terrorists through torture.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.​​​​​​​

Since 2015, US forces in Syria have trained thousands of PKK/YPG terrorists in their military bases in the region under the pretext of combating Daesh terrorism.

