Türkiye, ExxonMobile In Talks Over Multibillion-Dollar LNG Deal

A new liquified natural gas deal between Turkiye and Exxonmobil is on the horizon as the country looks to diversify its energy imports. Relations between Ankara and Washington have seen significant improvements recently, and now that rapprochement may be spilling over into energy interests. But what effect would this Exxonmobil deal have on Turkyie's overall energy ambitions and its relations with its current main supplier Russia? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz Lead Energy Analyst at IEEFA Europe Tom Marzec-Manser Head of Gas Analytics at ICIS