What role could TikTok play in elections?

TikTok attracts around one billion users a month. That’s a huge audience - and a lot of potential voters. But with disinformation a real problem and concerns mounting over cyber security, what role will TikTok play in this year of record elections? Guests: Peter Warren Chairperson at the Cyber Security Research Institute Bill Mew Digital Privacy Campaigner Mary-Ann Russon Technology Reporter Mariah Al-Idrissi Content Creator and Model