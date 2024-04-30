April 30, 2024
Gaza pharmacist's endeavour for patients needing medicine amid war
"Life here doesn't resemble human life. After witnessing people struggle to access essential medicines in besieged Gaza, pharmacist Ahmed Nasser Helles decided to turn his refugee camp tent into a pharmacy. Ahmed, who lost his house and 2 pharmacies he owned during Israeli bombardments, reports difficulties in provisions of medicine.
