Former US president Donald Trump has issued a blunt warning, indicating that should he be re-elected as president in November, Joe Biden and his family may find themselves subject to multiple criminal prosecutions.

In a freewheeling interview with Time magazine's Eric Cortellessa, Trump gave a glimpse of what his second term would be like —hinging on the outcome of his legal battles, while emphasising that unless the US Supreme Court grants him immunity, Biden's future could be fraught with legal challenges.

With recent polls Trump edging out Biden by slim margins in pivotal swing states, the former president is marking a notable shift from his previous campaigns.

Speaking with the American news magazine in his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump vowed to appoint a "real special prosecutor" to pursue Biden, asserting, "If they [US Supreme Court] said that a president doesn't get immunity, then Biden, I am sure, will be prosecuted for all of his crimes."

Israel-Palestine conflict

Reflecting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's brutalities in Gaza, Trump refrained from endorsing him when questioned about his continuance as prime minister.

Asked whether he would consider withholding US military aid to Israel to push it toward winding down the war in Gaza, "he doesn't say yes, but he doesn't rule it out, either."

"I had a bad experience with Bibi," Trump told the magazine.

"There was a time when I thought two-state could work," the former president reflected on the Israel-Palestine conflict, "Now I think two-state is going to be very, very tough."

January 6 riots

Addressing concerns about potential violence akin to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Trump expressed confidence in a peaceful outcome. "I think we're gonna have a big victory. And I think there will be no violence," he states.

Regarding the 2020 election, Trump voiced skepticism towards hiring individuals who accepted Biden's victory. "I wouldn't feel good about it," he admits.

Trump's plans for this final term as president include extensive control over the Department of Justice, intending to pardon most January 6 rioters and dismiss any US attorney who defies his directives, according to Time.

Regarding the January 6 incident, Trump told the magazine, he would "absolutely" entertain the notion of pardoning the defendants.