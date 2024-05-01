WORLD
2 MIN READ
The EU’s $6.4 Billion Growth Plan for the Western Balkans Comes With Strings Attached
This week, we are looking closer at the EU's growth plan for six Western Balkan countries. It's worth 6.4 billion dollars and it's Brussels effort to double the region's economy over the next decade. It would also speed up their EU path and offer some of the benefits of the bloc's membership. Leaders of all countries agreed to speed up regional cooperation to benefit more from the plan. It's also believed it will strengthen economic and political ties between the EU and the Western Balkans. But the EU requires a lot to be done before the money arrives. So what does the plan entail? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL EU / TRT World
May 1, 2024
Explore
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us