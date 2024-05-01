May 1, 2024
US college protests: The parallels between Gaza and Vietnam
College campus protests are spreading rapidly across the United States in the biggest student mobilisation since the 1960s, when thousands protested the Vietnam War. But this isnt the only parallel between Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza and America’s intervention in Vietnam. Here are the three biggest similarities. #Gaza #Vietnam #UnitedStates
