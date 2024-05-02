TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first digital art festival kicks off in Istanbul
Bringing together prominent figures in digital arts from both domestic and international scenes, this year's festival hosts workshops, exhibitions, panels, visual and audio performances.
The exhibition will exhibit the works of 55 artists accompanied by 4 curators. /Photo: AA / Others
May 2, 2024

The 4th Istanbul Digital Art Festival (IDAF) has kicked off at the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM), bringing together art enthusiasts.

Sponsored by the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, IDAF gathers prominent figures from both domestic and international digital art scenes.

The festival also includes an exhibition for the festival featuring "100 Years, 100 Cinema Works," published by Anadolu Publications, a fashion area oganised for the first time at the festival this year and offers video games and virtual reality experiences to visitors.

This year's festival will be held with the theme of "Search Reality", exhibiting the works of 55 artists accompanied by 4 curators.

As Türkiye's first and only international digital art festival, it will host children and youth workshops, panels, and visual and audio performances until May 5.

In the festival, which will be open to everyone and free of charge, panels and workshops will be held on many topics such as technological harmony study, digital transformation workshop, machine aesthetics workshop, "Istanbul Technic University From Past to Present” exhibition, creative coding, comic anime, FCR experience, lego, upcycling art workshop, as well as audio and visual performances in the music, game, cinema and fashion sections.

An exhibition, titled 100 Years, 100 Cinema Works, prepared from films produced in the first century of the Turkish Republic, will also be presented to visitors at the Istanbul Digital Art Festival.

In the cinema section of the festival, visual works produced with artificial intelligence based on the book brought to the readers by AA Publications will be exhibited.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
